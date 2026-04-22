Arsenal has already identified a replacement for Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta continues to enjoy the backing of the Arsenal board, who have consistently moved quickly to reward him with new contracts. The manager is reportedly in line to sign another deal at the Emirates at the end of this season.

For now, any move to extend his stay has been paused as the Gunners focus on finishing the campaign strongly by winning the league, the Champions League, or at least one of those major honours. Arsenal’s full attention remains on matters on the pitch.

Pressure On Final Results

Arteta has done an impressive job since taking charge, transforming Arsenal into regular contenders at the highest level. His work has restored belief around the club and re-established them among Europe’s leading sides.

However, the report claims that if his team fail to win a trophy this term, his future could come into doubt despite the progress made under his leadership. That would make the closing stages of the season particularly significant.

Arsenal are competing on multiple fronts, and expectations have naturally risen because of the improvements made in recent years. Success now appears to be the next benchmark for judging the project.

The manager, therefore, enters a crucial period, with silverware potentially shaping decisions over the summer.

Fabregas Linked As Successor

According to Fichajes, Arsenal would turn towards appointing Cesc Fabregas as manager if they end the season without trophies. The current Como boss has shown he can compete against top teams.

Fabregas could guide Como into the Champions League by the end of this term, and Arsenal are said to want him to lead the club into its next era should Arteta fail to finish the campaign with a major trophy.

The former midfielder began his professional career at Arsenal, which could make the possibility of a return especially emotional. His history with the club would add another layer of intrigue to any potential appointment.

While there is no certainty over any managerial change, the report suggests Arsenal are already considering contingency plans. Much may depend on how Arteta’s side perform in the decisive weeks ahead and whether they can convert progress into trophies.