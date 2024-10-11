Arsenal has already made a decision on the future of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is struggling to find goals at Arsenal, and some fans have called for him to be replaced at the Emirates.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz to play in midfield, but he has often been preferred over Jesus as the team’s number nine during much of his time at the club.

There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for Jesus’ goal drought, which is concerning for the Gunners.

However, Arsenal could offload him as early as the January transfer window or next summer if they choose, and one club is particularly interested in signing him.

Palmeiras has been tracking Jesus for several months, continuing to hope for his return to the club.

Although the striker is happy in London and would likely not earn as much in Brazil as he does at Arsenal, Palmeiras remains determined to bring him back.

Despite Palmeiras’ interest, Arsenal remains firm. According to UOL, while Palmeiras is targeting a move for Jesus in the summer of 2025, Arsenal has no plans to sell him. The club has reportedly already decided that the Brazilian striker will not be available, even next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we want goals from our frontman, then we need to sell Jesus and sign someone else unless he can adapt and play another role within the team.

