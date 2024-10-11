Arsenal has already made a decision on the future of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is struggling to find goals at Arsenal, and some fans have called for him to be replaced at the Emirates.
Arsenal signed Kai Havertz to play in midfield, but he has often been preferred over Jesus as the team’s number nine during much of his time at the club.
There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for Jesus’ goal drought, which is concerning for the Gunners.
However, Arsenal could offload him as early as the January transfer window or next summer if they choose, and one club is particularly interested in signing him.
Palmeiras has been tracking Jesus for several months, continuing to hope for his return to the club.
Although the striker is happy in London and would likely not earn as much in Brazil as he does at Arsenal, Palmeiras remains determined to bring him back.
Despite Palmeiras’ interest, Arsenal remains firm. According to UOL, while Palmeiras is targeting a move for Jesus in the summer of 2025, Arsenal has no plans to sell him. The club has reportedly already decided that the Brazilian striker will not be available, even next summer.
If we want goals from our frontman, then we need to sell Jesus and sign someone else unless he can adapt and play another role within the team.
I can only imagine he had an agreement before joining that he’d be only played as a striker.
The obvious thing for him in his current situation would be to play on the wing, which is probably his best position so I have to wonder why Arteta doesn’t do that – the only reason I can think of is that he can’t because of some agreement.
He’s played up front for the vast majority of his career – I think he was meant to play in a front two, though, and the lone striker role may be too much. I suspect he would do better from the wing in our team, but I don’t think we have anywhere near enough information to say it’s his best position yet. I’d like to see it tried – could reinvigorate his career.
I think there is enough information to say that he is not a striker. Couldn’t manage the role at City, Arsenal, or for the Brazilian team.
If he wants to play, then it has to be on the wing.