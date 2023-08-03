Arsenal has already tabled a bid for young Croatian defender

Josip Sutalo, the talented 23-year-old Dynamo Zagreb youngster, has been attracting interest from several European clubs, including Arsenal, during this transfer window. Hailed as one of the finest players in his country, he is seen as someone who could make a significant impact at a bigger club.

Arsenal, in particular, is keen on securing his services and has been closely monitoring the market for any developments regarding his potential transfer. However, they are not the only ones vying for Sutalo’s signature. Inter Milan, West Ham, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen have also expressed their interest in the player.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, these clubs, including Arsenal, have each submitted bids in the region of 20 million euros to secure the young defender. This substantial fee could be enticing enough for Dynamo Zagreb to consider selling him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Croatia is a country that produces some of the finest talents in European football and Sutalo is proving they can be trusted.

At 23, he is ripe to play in a much bigger European league already, which should inspire Arsenal.

However, we simply have too many players for that position on our team now and he might struggle to break in.

Unless we intend to keep him with his present employer on loan for another season before he moves to London.

