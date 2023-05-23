Arsenal has an important advantage over Barcelona in the race to sign Vitor Roque

Arsenal and Barcelona are in a race to lure Vitor Roque to Europe as he develops into one of the finest talents in Brazil.

The 18-year-old is a key player for the Brazil youth teams and Athletico Paranaense, making him a player to watch.

He confessed his love for Barcelona earlier in the season. However, that hasn’t stopped Arsenal from pursuing an interest in his signature.

The Gunners have some fine Brazilian talents in their squad and want Roque to become the next.

A report via Sport Witness reveals although Barca likes him, they will struggle to get the deal done.

At the moment, they need to find an agreement with La Liga to get approval for their financial plans for next season.

They also want to re-sign Lionel Messi, so it will be tough to add Roque to the group, giving Arsenal an important advantage.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roque is set to move to Europe and if we do not add him to our squad, another club will do just that, so it is just a matter of time before he joins a top side.

If he moves to the Emirates, the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will help him settle into life in the Premier League.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first clip where Alfie and Rob predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…