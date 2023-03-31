Arsenal has an impressive list of strikers they are targeting

According to reports, Arsenal has started their search for a striker, with five players from Europe scouted by the club for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Although the Gunners have had an impressive season, they are not resting on their laurels and are actively working on improving their squad.

While a top-class midfielder is a priority, the club is also looking to bolster their striking department. Currently, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are part of the squad, with loanee Folarin Balogun impressing at Reims with his goal-scoring record.

However, Arsenal may need a more physical striker to provide them with another option in attack, particularly when teams defend deep.

The Evening Standard reports that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham, Victor Osimhen, and Rasmus Hojlund have been scouted by Arsenal.

Of these, Osimhen is considered to be the least realistic option due to his status as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

Vlahovic, who famously turned down a move to London in favour of joining Juventus, has scored 20 goals in 49 appearances for the Italian giants.

Calvert-Lewin is Premier League-proven but has had a difficult season due to injury, while Abraham has done well in Italy after joining Roma in 2021.

Finally, Arsenal has also taken note of Hojlund, who scored five goals in two games for Denmark last week at the age of 20.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s priority remains a top-class midfielder, but the scouting of strikers shows that the club is planning to bolster their squad in multiple areas. With 10 games remaining in the Premier League, Arsenal is still in contention for their first title in 20 years, but they are already looking ahead to next season.

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…