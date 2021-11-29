Arsenal has “asked about” struggling Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal is very serious about their interest in Isco Alarcon and they have even inquired about his services.
The Spanish midfielder is struggling to get regular playing minutes at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.
Los Blancos will definitely not give him a new deal and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.
La Razon says the Gunners have even asked about him already, although they would face competition from Sevilla for his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If Isco isn’t good enough for Real Madrid, he shouldn’t be good enough for Arsenal.
However, the current Gunners team needs more experienced players to lead the budding youngsters currently at the club.
Isco has had a trophy-laden spell at Madrid and he could use that experience to drive Arsenal’s players to win trophies for the club.
The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Albert Sambi Lokonga could benefit from a few tips from a top midfielder like the Spaniard.
If Mikel Arteta believes the former Malaga man can contribute to the team, then the club has to support him with the signing.
Isco has played just a few minutes in 7 league games this season and hasn’t featured in the Champions League for Los Blancos.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
One thing i observe about arteta is he is signing more creative players. Ball playing players who are comfortable with the ball.
We have been linked to the likes of Asensio, Isco and Sterling.
I would love the club to give Arteta time and support him by signing more quality players
We need to sustain the momentum.
If Arsenal club can sign Isco’; Sterling and forrentina striker and sell Auber and laca arsenal will do well.
No Thank you, he is old and oast it.
We need to build a team who can grow.together with similarly aged players who will all run themselves into the ground for each other.
Isco will.NOT do that.
We should have bought Sabitze, Maddison or Nkunku instead we bought Odegaard who is neat and tidy but not a scorer or creator. At least not yet.
We cannot even guarantee him regular playtime. He will still feel the same as he is feeling in Real Madrid. I do not support this.