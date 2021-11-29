Arsenal has “asked about” struggling Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal is very serious about their interest in Isco Alarcon and they have even inquired about his services.

The Spanish midfielder is struggling to get regular playing minutes at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos will definitely not give him a new deal and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.

La Razon says the Gunners have even asked about him already, although they would face competition from Sevilla for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Isco isn’t good enough for Real Madrid, he shouldn’t be good enough for Arsenal.

However, the current Gunners team needs more experienced players to lead the budding youngsters currently at the club.

Isco has had a trophy-laden spell at Madrid and he could use that experience to drive Arsenal’s players to win trophies for the club.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Albert Sambi Lokonga could benefit from a few tips from a top midfielder like the Spaniard.

If Mikel Arteta believes the former Malaga man can contribute to the team, then the club has to support him with the signing.

Isco has played just a few minutes in 7 league games this season and hasn’t featured in the Champions League for Los Blancos.