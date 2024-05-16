Arsenal has been in ongoing talks with Turkish fullback and could table an offer soon

Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu has been on Arsenal’s radar all season as the Turkish defender continues to impress at his current club.

Arsenal has been closely monitoring him, and every time he performs, he gives them more reason to pursue a deal.

The Gunners have extensively scouted the defender and realised that he has the talent and profile to fit into their squad at the Emirates.

At 24 years old, Kadıoğlu is adept at playing in midfield and as a winger, making him an ideal player for Arsenal.

As the season comes to an end, fans can expect Arsenal to accelerate their interest in his signature over the next few weeks because he has impressed them.

A report on Sport Witness speculates that Arsenal is already in talks with his representatives, revealing that both parties have held several rounds of discussions to see if they can reach an agreement.

Once they reach a deal on personal terms, it should be relatively straightforward to agree on a fee with his current club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferdi Kadıoğlu has been one of the most consistent performers in the Turkish top flight and he might be a good addition to our squad.

However, we will allow Edu and his team to make the right signings for us and it will be interesting to see if they will sign Kadioglu.