Arsenal has been scouting Bundesliga youngster reveals journalist

Benjamin Sesko has caught the attention of Arsenal, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Gunners pursued him for their squad.

The young striker has been performing well at RB Leipzig since his move from their sister club RB Salzburg.

During his time at Salzburg, Sesko attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. However, he opted to continue his development by moving to Leipzig.

Leipzig recognises Sesko’s potential as a top talent and understands that they may be unable to retain him for an extended period.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on Arsenal’s intentions to bolster their striker options, highlighting Sesko as a potential target alongside Viktor Gyokeres.

He said to Give Me Sport:

“I think it’s true that Arsenal have scouted Gyokeres and Sesko, but scouting is a very formative thing that you do out of due diligence for players you like, players that you’re not going to move for, players that you want to still assess, players that you might move for in many windows time. Scouting doesn’t quite equate to advancing anything.

“It’s a very normal thing, so we can’t read too much into it. I think that Sesko is an interesting one, potentially for Arsenal but also for Chelsea and PSG, and his release clause at €50m (£43m) is naturally significantly cheaper than Victor Osimhen for example.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is a fine prospect with much more to learn to become a clinical and established striker.

The Slovenian may not be much better than Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, so we must sign a more established striker for the team.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…