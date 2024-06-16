Arsenal has been told how much they need to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

Youssouf Fofana is currently one of the most sought-after French players in Europe, with several top clubs interested in acquiring him.
The AS Monaco midfielder has been in outstanding form and has only one year remaining on his current contract.
There’s no indication that he intends to extend his contract with Monaco, as prominent clubs like Arsenal are actively pursuing his signature.
Despite already possessing a strong midfield, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Fofana into his squad and could intensify their efforts to sign him in the coming weeks.
According to a report on Sport Witness, Monaco is aware of Fofana’s departure intentions. Initially asking for 20 million euros to sell him, they have now raised their asking price to 35 million euros. Additionally, Fofana is reportedly seeking a contract worth 6 million euros per season.
This situation underscores Fofana’s value in the transfer market and the competitive interest among clubs vying for his services.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Fofana has been one of the standout performers in the French top flight over the last few seasons, which explains why we and several other clubs want to sign him.
The midfielder will be a good fit for our team, and he might be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey.
ADMIN COMMENT
