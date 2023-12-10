Arsenal has been told how much they need to sign Yildiz next month

Arsenal has expressed interest in Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, and the Turkish talent is reportedly available for the right price.

Following his recent debut for the Turkish national team, Yildiz has caught the attention of the Gunners, who have been monitoring his progress. Despite being part of Juventus’s U19 side last season, he has swiftly ascended to the first team, showcasing his advanced development as a footballer. It appears only a matter of time before he becomes a regular for the Italian giants.

Arsenal is keen to add Yildiz to their squad at the earliest opportunity, but acquiring him will not be inexpensive. According to a report on Sport Witness, Juventus considers him a key player for their squad, but they are open to selling him if the right offer comes in.

The report suggests that Arsenal would need to submit a bid of at least 30 million euros before Juventus would be willing to engage in negotiations. The Italian giants are aware of Yildiz’s significant potential and believe he could meet expectations if he makes the move to the Emirates in London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yildiz impressed during the international break and it is clear to see that he is a very big talent.

However, we may not have space for him on our team now, and he probably will want first-team guarantees.

