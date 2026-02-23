Arsenal has been watching Sporting Club right back

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ivan Fresneda once again, with the possibility of an approach in the summer. The defender has been on the club’s radar since his time at Real Valladolid, when he was widely regarded as one of Spain’s most promising talents.

Several top clubs showed interest in him at that stage, but he eventually joined Sporting Club, a team renowned for developing young players and helping them progress in their careers. Arsenal continue to monitor his development closely, and the Gunners have reportedly now made him one of their priority targets.

Potential Changes in Defence

According to Team Talk, there is a possibility that Arsenal could sell Ben White at the end of this season. Should that happen, the club would require a replacement at right back, a position that Fresneda is well-suited to fill. Mikel Arteta has placed considerable trust in White, but his injury record has been a concern, and there are signs that the club’s patience may be wearing thin.

White’s age and fitness also play a role in Arsenal’s planning, with the club potentially viewing a transfer as an opportunity to refresh their defensive options. Fresneda is seen as an ideal candidate, offering both youth and the potential to develop into a long-term solution for the right-back position.

White’s Role in the Closing Weeks

White still has several weeks to demonstrate his fitness and contribute decisively to Arsenal’s campaign before the season concludes. His performances in the remaining fixtures will be crucial, both for the team’s immediate objectives and for his own future at the club. Meanwhile, Fresneda remains a strong target, with Arsenal prepared to make a move should the situation with White evolve as expected.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Gunners’ defensive strategy could be shaped by the outcome of White’s form and fitness, making Fresneda a player to watch closely as they look to strengthen their squad for the coming season.