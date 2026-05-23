Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal has closed in on a Chelsea record in the Champions League

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are on course to win the Champions League this season with an outstanding defensive record, having made it extremely difficult for opponents to score against them throughout the campaign in both home and away matches across Europe and maintaining remarkable consistency against elite opposition across the continent.

Mikel Arteta has shaped them into one of the strongest defensive sides in world football, and his team now faces a major test against one of the most dangerous attacking sides in Europe in the final, which will challenge their organisation and concentration on the biggest stage of club football as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time in this competition era.

Defensive Strength in Europe

Arsenal defensive numbers in the competition have been impressive, with the team conceding an average of just 0.4 goals per match in the Champions League this season, highlighting their organisation and discipline as well as their consistency across different opponents.

Inter Milan demonstrated strong defensive qualities in last season’s competition, but Paris Saint-Germain eventually defeated them by five goals to nil in the final, showing how decisive elite attacking quality can be on the biggest stage at the highest level of European football.

Final and Title Expectations

As reported by ESPN, only the Chelsea side that won the 2020/2021 Champions League has conceded fewer goals per match after playing up to ten games in the competition, allowing an average of 0.3 goals per game, which strengthens belief among Arsenal supporters in modern football.

However, each final presents its own demands, and Arsenal will still need to perform at their highest level on the pitch to secure the trophy, as no advantage on paper guarantees success when the match begins at the highest level of competition. Their preparation and tactical discipline will therefore be decisive in determining the outcome of the final.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Champions League Trophy
Should Arsenal have covered staff for travel to Champions League final?
Four Arsenal Stars Set To Represent England At The World Cup
Inter Milan adds Arsenal man to their summer shopping list
Posted by

Tags Arsenal defence

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors