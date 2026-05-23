Arsenal are on course to win the Champions League this season with an outstanding defensive record, having made it extremely difficult for opponents to score against them throughout the campaign in both home and away matches across Europe and maintaining remarkable consistency against elite opposition across the continent.

Mikel Arteta has shaped them into one of the strongest defensive sides in world football, and his team now faces a major test against one of the most dangerous attacking sides in Europe in the final, which will challenge their organisation and concentration on the biggest stage of club football as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time in this competition era.

Defensive Strength in Europe

Arsenal defensive numbers in the competition have been impressive, with the team conceding an average of just 0.4 goals per match in the Champions League this season, highlighting their organisation and discipline as well as their consistency across different opponents.

Inter Milan demonstrated strong defensive qualities in last season’s competition, but Paris Saint-Germain eventually defeated them by five goals to nil in the final, showing how decisive elite attacking quality can be on the biggest stage at the highest level of European football.

Final and Title Expectations

As reported by ESPN, only the Chelsea side that won the 2020/2021 Champions League has conceded fewer goals per match after playing up to ten games in the competition, allowing an average of 0.3 goals per game, which strengthens belief among Arsenal supporters in modern football.

However, each final presents its own demands, and Arsenal will still need to perform at their highest level on the pitch to secure the trophy, as no advantage on paper guarantees success when the match begins at the highest level of competition. Their preparation and tactical discipline will therefore be decisive in determining the outcome of the final.