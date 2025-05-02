Arsenal has decided to make another approach for Premier League star

Arsenal submitted an offer for Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, but Aston Villa rejected the approach, which had been branded a disgrace. The striker has been on Arsenal’s radar for several seasons and, as a known supporter of the club, would reportedly welcome the opportunity to move to the Emirates Stadium. Despite the potential appeal of the transfer, Watkins did not attempt to force a move and chose instead to respect Aston Villa’s decision to retain him mid-season.

In hindsight, Arsenal may regret not being more assertive in their pursuit, particularly as the club suffered from a shortage of fit strikers in the weeks that followed. Injuries across their attacking line left the team short-handed, and the absence of a reliable centre-forward proved to be a setback during a crucial period in the campaign.

Looking ahead, Arsenal are widely expected to sign a new striker once the current season concludes. While attention has shifted to other targets, Watkins remains a player of serious interest. As reported by Football Insider, he is still very much under consideration by the Arsenal hierarchy. The report states that in recent weeks, internal discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of renewing their efforts to bring him to north London, with a strong chance that a fresh offer could be made during the summer transfer window.

Watkins continues to be regarded as one of the top strikers in English football. His performances this season have reinforced his reputation as a consistent and dynamic forward, capable of making a significant impact at a higher level. Furthermore, the financial aspect may also work in Arsenal’s favour, as the report suggests he could represent a more cost-effective option compared to alternatives such as Alexander Isak.

Should Arsenal proceed with their interest, the prospect of signing a proven Premier League goalscorer who already supports the club could make Watkins a particularly appealing choice. Whether or not a deal materialises will depend on Villa’s stance in the summer, but the renewed consideration signals that Arsenal have not closed the door on a potential move for the striker.