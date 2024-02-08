Arsenal has decided to offload injury-prone star in the summer

Thomas Partey’s tenure at Arsenal appears to be drawing to a close due to persistent injury setbacks that have hindered his ability to contribute consistently on the field.

Despite being one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted players, the Ghanaian midfielder has struggled to maintain fitness throughout his time at the club.

In response to Partey’s recurrent fitness issues, Mikel Arteta has been proactive in bolstering Arsenal’s midfield options by securing signings in recent transfer windows.

Looking ahead to the upcoming summer transfer window, Arsenal intends to further reinforce their midfield, with Martin Zubimendi and Amadou Onana emerging as primary targets for recruitment.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal has made the decision to include Thomas Partey on the list of players available for transfer in the summer transfer window.

This decision stems from Arsenal’s dissatisfaction with Partey’s inconsistent availability due to his fitness concerns, prompting the club to consider offloading him in favour of players who can provide greater reliability in terms of fitness and availability for selection.

Just Arsenal opinion

Partey is a very talented midfielder who instantly improves us when he plays, but injuries have robbed him of a better spell at the Emirates.

As we make progress, there is no reason for us to keep him in the squad beyond this term.

He will hold us back, and we need a team filled with players with much better fitness records.

