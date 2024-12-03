Arsenal has discussed signing their long-term target on a free transfer

Arsenal has been one of the many clubs linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin during his time at Everton, with the Gunners monitoring the England international on numerous occasions. The striker has frequently come close to leaving the Toffees, but he has always remained at Goodison Park until now. However, this time, it seems that a move away from Everton could finally materialise, especially with his contract at the Merseyside club winding down and no signs of an extension in sight.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Calvert-Lewin and Everton are heading for a parting of ways, which has once again sparked interest from clubs like Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side, in need of reinforcements in attack, is often linked with various forwards, and Calvert-Lewin’s name has re-emerged as a potential target. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal has discussed the possibility of adding Calvert-Lewin to their squad, considering him as a viable option to bolster their attacking options.
The prospect of signing Calvert-Lewin as a free agent would be particularly appealing for Arsenal, as it would not involve a significant transfer fee. The striker could serve as a backup option at the Emirates, offering depth and competition for Gabriel Jesus in the centre-forward role. Given his physicality and aerial presence, he could provide an alternative for Arteta when a more traditional striker is needed.
However, despite the logical appeal of adding a striker like Calvert-Lewin, there are reasons why such a move may not make sense for Arsenal. Both Calvert-Lewin and Gabriel Jesus have struggled with consistency in terms of goalscoring in recent seasons. Given that Arsenal’s main attacking focus is often on having a reliable scorer, it could be more beneficial for the club to pursue a striker who is proven to deliver more goals than the Everton forward has been able to consistently produce. This makes the move for Calvert-Lewin less appealing, and it may lead Arsenal to reconsider their options as they seek to strengthen their frontline for the future.