Arsenal has discussed signing their long-term target on a free transfer

It is becoming increasingly clear that Calvert-Lewin and Everton are heading for a parting of ways, which has once again sparked interest from clubs like Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side, in need of reinforcements in attack, is often linked with various forwards, and Calvert-Lewin’s name has re-emerged as a potential target. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal has discussed the possibility of adding Calvert-Lewin to their squad, considering him as a viable option to bolster their attacking options.

The prospect of signing Calvert-Lewin as a free agent would be particularly appealing for Arsenal, as it would not involve a significant transfer fee. The striker could serve as a backup option at the Emirates, offering depth and competition for Gabriel Jesus in the centre-forward role. Given his physicality and aerial presence, he could provide an alternative for Arteta when a more traditional striker is needed.

However, despite the logical appeal of adding a striker like Calvert-Lewin, there are reasons why such a move may not make sense for Arsenal. Both Calvert-Lewin and Gabriel Jesus have struggled with consistency in terms of goalscoring in recent seasons. Given that Arsenal’s main attacking focus is often on having a reliable scorer, it could be more beneficial for the club to pursue a striker who is proven to deliver more goals than the Everton forward has been able to consistently produce. This makes the move for Calvert-Lewin less appealing, and it may lead Arsenal to reconsider their options as they seek to strengthen their frontline for the future.