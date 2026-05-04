Arsenal has doubts over getting injury-prone star on a new deal

Kai Havertz remains under contract at Arsenal until 2028, yet there has been no movement towards offering him an improved deal at this stage. This lack of progress has raised questions about his long-term future at the club, particularly given his mixed availability since arriving in North London.

Since completing his move from Chelsea, Havertz has proven to be a useful member of the first team. Arsenal have continued their push to remain among the leading sides in both English and European football, and his versatility has contributed to that ambition.

Contribution and ongoing concerns

Mikel Arteta specifically requested the signing of the German international and has consistently shown trust in him by selecting him whenever possible. As a Champions League winner, Havertz brought valuable experience to the squad and has often been relied upon in key moments.

However, his time at Arsenal has been hampered by recurring injuries, limiting his ability to maintain a consistent run of matches. While his quality remains evident, these fitness concerns have created uncertainty regarding his long-term reliability within the squad.

The club had hoped to see him establish a sustained presence in the team, but his inability to string together consecutive appearances has reportedly influenced their thinking.

Contract talks and future outlook

As reported by Team Talk, there were previously explorative discussions about extending Havertz’s contract earlier than expected. These talks indicated that Arsenal were at one stage open to securing his future beyond the current agreement.

However, the report suggests that those discussions have now been abandoned, with the club instead focusing on managing his fitness. This shift in approach reflects a more cautious stance as they assess his ongoing value to the team.

There are also indications that Arsenal may no longer be fully committed to keeping him as part of their long-term plans. While no final decision has been made, the situation suggests a period of uncertainty for the player.

How matters develop will likely depend on his ability to remain fit and consistently contribute, as Arsenal weigh their options moving forward.