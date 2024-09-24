Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal has enough money for stadium and squad upgrade reckons pundit

Arsenal has been heavily investing in their squad for some time, and the Gunners continue to prove they are a team to be taken seriously.

Since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, the club’s owners have demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening the squad at the Emirates.

This support has enabled the Spanish coach to compete for major honours, and Arsenal is now closer than ever to winning some of them.

Fans are beginning to believe that a Premier League title could be within reach, and there have even been discussions about upgrading the Emirates Stadium.

The Emirates is an ultra-modern facility that was equipped with cutting-edge technology when it was built.

However, being over a decade old, it may be due for an upgrade. Pundit Keith Wyness believes Arsenal has the financial resources to both modernise the stadium and continue improving their squad.

He told Football Insider:

“Arsenal have got freedom now to upgrade the stadium and the squad.

“Kroenke has signalled that he wants to win the league, and Arteta is very focused on doing that as well.

“He’s a winner.

“There are enough resources for them to upgrade the Emirates and also keep that squad really current.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our owners have recently been committed to the club’s overall well-being, and we expect them to stay committed to that.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Arsenal are living rent-free inside Man City’s head and I absolutely love it!
The stats say that the injury to Man City’s Rodri could give Arsenal a boost to our title chances
Thursday is make or break for Arsenal Women’s Champions League 2024-25 hopes
Posted by

Tags Keith Wyness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors