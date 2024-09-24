Arsenal has enough money for stadium and squad upgrade reckons pundit

Since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, the club’s owners have demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening the squad at the Emirates.

This support has enabled the Spanish coach to compete for major honours, and Arsenal is now closer than ever to winning some of them.

Fans are beginning to believe that a Premier League title could be within reach, and there have even been discussions about upgrading the Emirates Stadium.

The Emirates is an ultra-modern facility that was equipped with cutting-edge technology when it was built.

However, being over a decade old, it may be due for an upgrade. Pundit Keith Wyness believes Arsenal has the financial resources to both modernise the stadium and continue improving their squad.