Arsenal has enough money for stadium and squad upgrade reckons pundit

He told Football Insider:
“Arsenal have got freedom now to upgrade the stadium and the squad.
“Kroenke has signalled that he wants to win the league, and Arteta is very focused on doing that as well.
“He’s a winner.
“There are enough resources for them to upgrade the Emirates and also keep that squad really current.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our owners have recently been committed to the club’s overall well-being, and we expect them to stay committed to that.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…