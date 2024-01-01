Arsenal has financial worries as they enter the January transfer window

Arsenal opted to secure the loan signing of David Raya from Brentford due to concerns about potentially breaching Financial Fair Play limits. Despite being one of the more financially responsible clubs in the league, Arsenal remains cautious about their spending to stay within acceptable limits.

Although their return to the Champions League allowed for significant expenditures, including breaking their transfer record for Declan Rice and acquiring Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz for substantial sums in the summer, the club still has financial considerations.

As the January transfer window opens, Arsenal is expected to make additional signings, particularly targeting a new striker. However, according to The Daily Telegraph, the club may face limitations in the transfer market and could focus on securing favourable and more cost-effective deals due to lingering concerns about FFP.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Financial Fair Play boundaries are understandably a problem because we splashed the cash on some top players in the summer.

But we trust our executives to find a way to bolster the group regardless of what happens.

Because if we do not improve our options in the summer, our performance may continue to decline, which is not the position we want to be in.

