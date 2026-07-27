Arsenal has found an alternative to Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal continue to push to add Bruno Guimaraes to their squad this summer as the Brazilian midfielder has opened the door for the move to happen.

The Newcastle United captain has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and he also performed well for Brazil at the World Cup. His quality and consistency have made him one of the most admired players in English football.

Arsenal have a superb squad which won the Premier League title and also reached the final of the Champions League a few weeks ago, but they believe Guimaraes can make the group even stronger.

Arsenal continue pursuit of Guimaraes

The Brazilian has been outstanding and has established himself as one of the top players in the league. His arrival would add more quality to Arsenal’s midfield, but Newcastle United do not want to sell their captain.

The Magpies insist that Guimaraes is not on the market, which usually means Arsenal would have to submit a huge bid for his signature if they are serious about completing the transfer this summer. Newcastle’s position could make negotiations difficult for the Gunners.

Scott remains an alternative option

If they cannot sign him, The Sun reports that Arsenal will move for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as they have identified him as an alternative target to Guimaraes this summer.

The Cherries have also issued a hands-off warning to clubs interested in Scott, but signing the Bournemouth midfielder could be easier for Arsenal and would probably also be cheaper than a move for Guimaraes.

Arsenal are therefore keeping their options open as they look to strengthen their squad further. The club believe Guimaraes would be a major addition, but they understand that Newcastle’s stance could force them to consider other targets.

The Gunners remain determined to improve their team and will continue exploring the market. Whether they can convince Newcastle to sell Guimaraes or decide to pursue Scott instead, Arsenal are focused on adding more quality before the new season begins.

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