Arsenal has found an alternative to Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal continue to push to add Bruno Guimaraes to their squad this summer as the Brazilian midfielder has opened the door for the move to happen.
The Newcastle United captain has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and he also performed well for Brazil at the World Cup. His quality and consistency have made him one of the most admired players in English football.
Arsenal have a superb squad which won the Premier League title and also reached the final of the Champions League a few weeks ago, but they believe Guimaraes can make the group even stronger.
Arsenal continue pursuit of Guimaraes
The Brazilian has been outstanding and has established himself as one of the top players in the league. His arrival would add more quality to Arsenal’s midfield, but Newcastle United do not want to sell their captain.
The Magpies insist that Guimaraes is not on the market, which usually means Arsenal would have to submit a huge bid for his signature if they are serious about completing the transfer this summer. Newcastle’s position could make negotiations difficult for the Gunners.
Scott remains an alternative option
If they cannot sign him, The Sun reports that Arsenal will move for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as they have identified him as an alternative target to Guimaraes this summer.
The Cherries have also issued a hands-off warning to clubs interested in Scott, but signing the Bournemouth midfielder could be easier for Arsenal and would probably also be cheaper than a move for Guimaraes.
Arsenal are therefore keeping their options open as they look to strengthen their squad further. The club believe Guimaraes would be a major addition, but they understand that Newcastle’s stance could force them to consider other targets.
The Gunners remain determined to improve their team and will continue exploring the market. Whether they can convince Newcastle to sell Guimaraes or decide to pursue Scott instead, Arsenal are focused on adding more quality before the new season begins.
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Bruno is gonna cost too much. Scott would be a better option AND have a resale value if things don’t work out.
Bruno G is the man : he is best suited to fit in with Arsenal and knows the PL .
Having shied away from the Villa , go and get Bruno….
Bruno and odegaard is the key 🔑 against low block
Guimaraes is a fine central midfielder, but do not believe he has particular skills to unlock deep lying defences.He is not pacy, nor blessed with great dribbling skills and while he has a good range of passing I cannot recall him opening up many defences in the Newcastle colours.To me his strengths lie in his terrific stamina and his excellent decision making.He is more than a recycler of the ball for sure, but he is not a genuine attacking midfielder like Olmo. As for Odegaard,he has excellent ball skills and can thread passes into dangerous pockets, but, unfortunately for us, he does not have the speed to get away from his marker/s and his shooting ,quite frankly, leaves a lot to be desired.That said, i respect his leadership qualities and i would not advocate selling him.
Berta, please get Bruno and the midfield is fixed. Rice has had 4 years at full speed. Now every 2 matches, he hobbles. It is not a good sign. We need a relief there plus our defence is sure to be a level lower so adding Bruno’s grit is a necessity. Act please
We don’t need Scot. All those over bloated England mid-fielders who are costing over 100M and yet cannot the 3 Lions team are scandalous. Bruno is the man.
I may be wrong, but I thought Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup before England?
Yes, the dream team was to much for Brazil to handle 🙂
We need Bruno Guimaraes to make our midfield stronger with Declan Rice
Scott is younger and can develop to a world class unlike Brono who will only decline going forward. However, I would like the signing of Bruno for the sole reason of mentioning our young midfielders, but bringing Scott will block the path of the young midfielders into the squad. Our youngsters gets to learn from Odegard, Merino, Zubi, Eze, Harvertz and Bruno if we eventually get him. Learning from those would help the team to start producing complete and world class midfielder in the next couple of years.
What kind of retard pays £70m+ to “hope ” the player develops into a world class player.. ??
I’m not sure that Scott would make it to “world class”, but he’s good enough to play regularly at an international level and deputise for the likes of Anderson or even Rice when required.
I’d love to see him at Arsenal.
I think if newcastal united insist on brono let arsenal try to improve the bid and if it fails Scott should be brought
We won the league with our jersey 49…..LMS. We not desperate to pay crazy figure for Bruno.
Scott is not better than any of our 3 up and coming teenage midfielders. .. He would be a total waste of money.
BRUNO IS OUR GUY
You’ve obviously never seen Scott play, or you wouldn’t talk such BS nonsense. I saw him a couple of seasons back while still at Bristol City, and he was brilliant. He’d make a worthy addition to our midfield.