Arsenal has had scouts watching AC Milan youngster

Arsenal continue to show their intent in the transfer market as they look to build a team capable of competing at the very top of European football. Mikel Arteta has transformed the club into one of the strongest sides in England, but he remains determined to keep improving the squad in every possible way.

Arsenal’s Ongoing Recruitment Drive

After an excellent summer window that saw several high-profile additions, Arsenal are already planning ahead for the next stage of their development. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have built a team filled with quality and balance, yet the club’s recruitment policy remains focused on youth and long-term potential. The Gunners have consistently targeted emerging players who can be developed into key members of the squad, and their scouting network continues to expand across Europe.

The latest reports indicate that Arsenal have turned their attention to Italy, where a number of talented young players have been making a name for themselves in Serie A. Among them is AC Milan’s promising full-back, Davide Bartesaghi, who has started to attract attention with his steady progress at the San Siro.

A Rising Star in Serie A

Bartesaghi, just nineteen years old, is viewed as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Italian football. The left-back has shown maturity and technical ability beyond his years, impressing coaches and scouts alike whenever he has been given an opportunity in Milan’s first team. His calmness in possession and defensive awareness have made him a player to watch for several major European clubs.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal had a scout in attendance when Juventus faced AC Milan, specifically to monitor Bartesaghi’s performance. Early reports from that observation are said to be very positive, with the club encouraged by his potential and consistency.

Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the youngster throughout the remainder of the season as they weigh up a possible move. With several top European sides also keeping tabs on him, the Gunners may look to act quickly in order to secure his signature before competition intensifies.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…