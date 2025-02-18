Arsenal has identified their next 100m euros player

Arsenal demonstrated with the signing of Declan Rice that they are not afraid to spend over €100 million on a player. The club shattered their transfer record to secure the Englishman’s services, convinced that he was the midfielder they needed to elevate their squad.
As the current season nears its conclusion, the Gunners are already planning their next moves in the transfer market. Strengthening the attack is expected to be a priority, with Mikel Arteta keen to add more firepower to his squad.
Following the Rice deal, Arsenal fans now believe their club has the financial muscle to compete for top talent and will do whatever it takes to sign a high-quality player. Reports suggest that they could once again surpass the €100 million mark in the summer to land their preferred target.
According to Fichajes, Arsenal remain fixated on signing Benjamin Šeško, a player they attempted to bring in at the end of last season. The Slovenian striker ultimately chose to stay at RB Leipzig for another campaign, leaving the Gunners to reflect on whether they should have pushed harder to secure his signature.
However, the report claims Arsenal are now prepared to spend as much as €100 million to sign him when the transfer window reopens. Arteta views the 21-year-old as an ideal fit for his first team and hopes to receive the green light from the club’s hierarchy to complete the signing.
Šeško is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, possessing the physical presence, technical ability, and finishing prowess needed to thrive in the Premier League. While the price tag may seem steep, Arsenal believe he has the potential to justify such an investment.
Given the club’s ambition to compete for major honours, adding a player of Šeško’s calibre could prove to be a decisive move. If Arsenal are serious about strengthening their attack, they must be prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation and avoid missing out on him for a second time.
If we sign Sesko for more than $60 million, then we are being robbed. Sesko is an average striker with a lot of promise, but I will take Gyokeres and Osimhen ahead of him in a heartbeat.
You can get Isak for 100 million, so this quotation for Sesko seems fabricated.
I’m surprised that we’ve not been quoted as being interested in Jonathon David. GotAnIdea recommended him a few weeks back, so I gave him a good checking out (after seeing him in CL). He’s two-footed, a good passer and tackler, and actually scores goals, albeit in a lesser league. He’s out of contract this summer and with no agreements in place.
It could be because he seriously available and we wouldn’t mess around if he committed when we aren’t ready for him …..
Big stories like those of Waltkins or even Isak are made knowing fully well their clubs are unlikely to sell for whatever reason ….. and we (fans) are managed that way.
I would sign J David in a heartbeat to compete in the striking department.
He’s currently on 40k weekly wages so even if we 2x/2,5x them, he would be an affordable squad player to replace Jesus who’s out until September.
Easy to sell a player on 80-100k weekly wages too even if it doesn’t work out. Jesus on the other hand with his 250k wages, is not that easy.
We have a serious problem on our hands with Jesus, he has 2 years left on his current deal, and there’s no way any club will come close to matching his current wages.
Apparently Palmeiras offered 33 million pounds for him in the summer and we refused…
After looking at his stats, they are not out of this world. Yes he does look promising, however for that amount you would expect a finished article.
I suppose he is only 21.
If it was an option I would prefer Gyokeres to be honest.
“Yes he does look promising, however for that amount you would expect a finished article.”
Sums it up perfectly – throwing big money around based on potential is a massive risk and puts a load of pressure on a young player who’s got everything still to prove, which only makes it less likely the transfer will be successful in the long run. Not smart.
I don’t know if anyone else would agree, but while its nice to get some of these so called big star players.
I think that it’s worth looking at fellow premier league players that are already used to the rigors of the premier league, and have already proved themselves.
When you go for players outside of the premier league most of the time, more often than not they require a settling in period. Something that teams challenging for the league just don’t have most of the time.
I know that fellow premier league players still need to settle in, but the advantage they have is they know what the premier league requires, therefore having a head start on the player’s that don’t currently plie their trade in the league.
Anyone out there, got a similar view to me?.😉👍
I can agree with you there I think.
A player like Liam Delap springs to mind. If you could score 10 in 24 with Ipswich, imagine what he could do with our midfield behind him.
Sesko will do nicely, it’s just a pity we never kept Biereth who would have filled in nicely for the injured Havertz and would have been a viable option to back up the Slovenian.
@Grandad
Exactly 👍🏾
Agree with you about Biereth, I would also have kept Hain as back up to Raya, he is after all an established international.
Hein…..