Arsenal has identified their next 100m euros player

Arsenal demonstrated with the signing of Declan Rice that they are not afraid to spend over €100 million on a player. The club shattered their transfer record to secure the Englishman’s services, convinced that he was the midfielder they needed to elevate their squad.

As the current season nears its conclusion, the Gunners are already planning their next moves in the transfer market. Strengthening the attack is expected to be a priority, with Mikel Arteta keen to add more firepower to his squad.

Following the Rice deal, Arsenal fans now believe their club has the financial muscle to compete for top talent and will do whatever it takes to sign a high-quality player. Reports suggest that they could once again surpass the €100 million mark in the summer to land their preferred target.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal remain fixated on signing Benjamin Šeško, a player they attempted to bring in at the end of last season. The Slovenian striker ultimately chose to stay at RB Leipzig for another campaign, leaving the Gunners to reflect on whether they should have pushed harder to secure his signature.

However, the report claims Arsenal are now prepared to spend as much as €100 million to sign him when the transfer window reopens. Arteta views the 21-year-old as an ideal fit for his first team and hopes to receive the green light from the club’s hierarchy to complete the signing.

Šeško is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, possessing the physical presence, technical ability, and finishing prowess needed to thrive in the Premier League. While the price tag may seem steep, Arsenal believe he has the potential to justify such an investment.

Given the club’s ambition to compete for major honours, adding a player of Šeško’s calibre could prove to be a decisive move. If Arsenal are serious about strengthening their attack, they must be prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation and avoid missing out on him for a second time.