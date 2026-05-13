Arsenal has joined the race for AS Monaco star

Arsenal have frequently recruited talent from Ligue 1 in recent years, with several signings from France going on to establish themselves as key contributors at the club. This established scouting trend has now reportedly led the Gunners to monitor AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara ahead of a potential move.

Camara has emerged as one of Monaco’s most influential players, continuing to develop his game while playing a central role in the team’s progression. His performances have helped solidify his reputation as one of the most promising midfielders in French football, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Arsenal Tracking Midfield Reinforcement

As reported by Team Talk, Arsenal are among the clubs showing interest in Camara as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the next transfer window. The Gunners are expected to remain active in the market as they aim to build on their progress under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has already overseen the arrival of several high-profile talents in recent seasons, and the club’s recruitment strategy has focused heavily on young, technically gifted players capable of developing within a structured system. Camara is believed to fit that profile, making him a potential target for Arsenal’s long-term planning.

Monaco’s Position And Growing Interest

Monaco reportedly regards Camara as an important part of their squad and is keen to continue building their team around him. The French club have a strong track record of developing and retaining top talents until significant offers are received.

However, interest from Premier League sides could test Monaco’s resolve if Arsenal or other clubs decide to make a formal approach. Camara’s rising profile means competition for his signature is expected to increase as the transfer window approaches.

Arsenal’s continued focus on emerging talent suggests they may remain active in this pursuit, particularly if they identify him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield depth for both domestic and European competition.

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