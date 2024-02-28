Arsenal has just a 5% chance of signing Juventus youngster

Arsenal’s interest in Kenan Yildiz continues, and there are indications that the club may be preparing an offer to present to Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Turkish teenager made his breakthrough into the Juventus first team towards the end of last year and has become a key player under the management of Max Allegri. Arsenal has been closely monitoring Yildiz’s development in recent months and is impressed with his performances.

Despite the interest from various teams looking to acquire him in the summer, Juventus considers Yildiz an integral part of their squad. The Italian club is not inclined to part ways with the teenager at this point, viewing him as a player with immense potential.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal faces a significant challenge in signing Yildiz, as Juventus seems uninterested in selling him. The report suggests that Arsenal has only a 5% chance of securing the Turkish talent, with a 95% likelihood that he will remain in Turin beyond the upcoming summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yildiz is Juve’s latest jewel, and we expect them to protect him at all costs, but that does not mean a huge transfer fee will not do the trick.

We just need to decide if he is worth splashing the cash on or not, before taking our next decision.

