Arsenal has just gotten serious about signing Bundesliga star

Arsenal appear to be stepping up their transfer activity before that transfer window opens, with key rivals already moving quickly to secure new signings. The Gunners are entering a crucial summer in which squad reinforcement is essential if they are to challenge for silverware next season.

Arsenal accelerate Sesko pursuit amid mounting pressure

With their season having concluded without a trophy, Arsenal can focus fully on their recruitment plans. Their lack of early movement in the market had raised concerns, particularly as other clubs have begun finalising deals. However, it now appears that the Gunners are becoming more proactive.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal have renewed their interest in Benjamin Sesko and are making serious efforts to secure his signature. The striker, currently at RB Leipzig, was linked with a move to the Emirates last summer but opted to stay in Germany for another season. That decision looks set to change, with the player now open to a transfer.

The report notes that Andrea Berta is leading direct talks on behalf of Arsenal in their negotiations with the player. These discussions have commenced, and there is a desire from the club to complete the deal quickly to avoid being outmanoeuvred by rival suitors.

Sesko’s profile fits long-term goals

Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker is no secret, and it is widely believed that they will not let the summer pass without adding a new forward to their squad. #Sesko is regarded as a talent with significant long-term value, offering a blend of physicality and technical ability that could be moulded under Mikel Arteta.

There are arguments to be made for other targets, such as Viktor Gyokeres, who is considered more immediately ready to contribute at the top level. However, Sesko’s potential may align more closely with Arsenal’s vision for sustained growth and future competitiveness.

The need for decisive action is evident. Arsenal supporters are growing increasingly impatient for the club to take the final step and secure trophies. The coming weeks will show whether the Gunners’ renewed efforts in the transfer market are enough to turn potential into success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

