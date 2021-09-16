Arsenal has lost the second most Champions League matches by Premier League clubs despite not playing in it since 2018

Arsenal has never won the Champions League since it was rebranded and the closest they have come to winning the competition was reaching the final in 2006.

They lost it to Barcelona and have only reached the final of the Europa League since then.

While they haven’t won the competition, they were always playing in it until Arsene Wenger’s last season at the club.

They last qualified in the 2017/2018 campaign and have not reached the top four since.

However, the Gunners have made the third most appearance in the competition by an English club.

Manchester United has made the most appearance in it with 231 matches played, according to Sun Sports, while Arsenal has made 177 appearances.

The Red Devils have lost 54 of their matches after their 2-1 defeat at Basel this week, while Arsenal, who hasn’t been in the competition since 2018, has lost 53 of their matches.

Their appearances in the competition confirms their stance as one of England’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea has made 178 appearances in the competition, but the Blues have lost fewer games than the Gunners with just 38 losses.

Arsenal has bolstered their squad in the last few transfer windows and one of the reasons for that is that they want to get back inside the Champions League places as soon as possible.

They will hope their current group of players can deliver that within the next two seasons.