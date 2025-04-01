Arsenal has made a decision on securing the future of key man

Arsenal are eager to secure Bukayo Saka’s future by tying him down to a new contract in the coming weeks. The club have been planning this for some time, as they look to ensure the talented winger remains at the Emirates for the long term.

Saka is expected to return from injury when Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League today, having been sidelined since December. His absence has been keenly felt, as he is one of the first names on the team sheet whenever he is fit. The attacker will undoubtedly be eager to help the team push for victory in the remaining matches of the season and contribute to their ongoing title challenge.

Despite missing three months of action, Saka has remained Arsenal’s most productive player this season. His influence on the pitch has been immense, and the club have been working tirelessly to bring him back into the fold. With his return on the horizon, Arsenal are focused on securing his future for the long term.

Saka currently has a contract that runs until 2027, but the Gunners are keen to offer him an extension to further solidify his place in the squad. The club are aware that it would be risky not to act swiftly in securing him, given his importance to the team. As a result, they are already taking steps to ensure he stays at the club for years to come.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are set to accelerate talks over a new deal in the coming weeks, and the club is confident that Saka will sign a new long-term contract. With his contributions and potential still immense, Arsenal are determined to keep him as a cornerstone of their squad for the foreseeable future.

Saka is seen as the first untouchable player in Arsenal’s squad, and securing his extension is of paramount importance to the club. With his future at the club now a priority, Arsenal will be keen to finalise a deal as soon as possible to avoid any uncertainty.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…