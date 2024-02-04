Arsenal has made a decision on the future of Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga maintains hope that he has unfinished business at Arsenal, although the Gunners do not share the same sentiment.
Lokonga is currently on a season-long loan at Luton, a move prompted by his struggles to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal lineup.
While Mikel Arteta initially signed him as a promising prospect, Lokonga has fallen short of meeting the club’s expectations.
Consequently, he has spent the majority of the last two seasons away from Arsenal, first on loan at Crystal Palace and currently at Luton.
Despite his eagerness for a second chance upon his return in the summer, Football Insider reports that Arsenal has decided to sell him.
The Gunners no longer perceive Lokonga as a valuable asset and are prepared to facilitate his departure.
According to the report, he is among the players expected to leave when the transfer window reopens in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is ambitious for Lokonga to feel he can still get a chance to play for us, but the Belgian is simply not good enough.
We have better players in our squad now, and he has not done enough out on loan to suggest he should stay.
Yet another poor recruit I’m afraid.Simply not good enough.Next season we ought to focus on securing Jorrel Hato from Ajax who is one of the best left footed defenders in Europe.He is comfortable at LB or left centre back and although he is only 18 I think, he has already made his senior debut for Holland.We badly need a left back and may well be exposed in that area by Liverpool’s Diaz today.
Came to Arsenal highly recommended, this goes to shows armchair managers sometimes doesn’t always get it right.
Lonkango has not live up to expectations, may have taken a step too steep, but will find easier opportunities as he tries to find his footing.
I think he was recommended by Vincent Kompany but I may be wrong.
Not every player has instant impact, or even productive in their first season.
Lokogna and Vieira both seem to be I’ll fated transfers. Timber started well, but can’t say yet with confidence. Jury is still out on Havertz, though his career in PL has been underwhelming.
At least Lokogna didn’t cost 34 million like Vieira. Perhaps he should be moved on as well; no physicality, timid play, and not an upgrade on current players.
I mean ill-fated, victim of spell check and not reading my comment before posting.