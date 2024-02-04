Arsenal has made a decision on the future of Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga maintains hope that he has unfinished business at Arsenal, although the Gunners do not share the same sentiment.

Lokonga is currently on a season-long loan at Luton, a move prompted by his struggles to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal lineup.

While Mikel Arteta initially signed him as a promising prospect, Lokonga has fallen short of meeting the club’s expectations.

Consequently, he has spent the majority of the last two seasons away from Arsenal, first on loan at Crystal Palace and currently at Luton.

Despite his eagerness for a second chance upon his return in the summer, Football Insider reports that Arsenal has decided to sell him.

The Gunners no longer perceive Lokonga as a valuable asset and are prepared to facilitate his departure.

According to the report, he is among the players expected to leave when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is ambitious for Lokonga to feel he can still get a chance to play for us, but the Belgian is simply not good enough.

We have better players in our squad now, and he has not done enough out on loan to suggest he should stay.

