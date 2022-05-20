Arsenal has met their expectations for this campaign claims report

Arsenal could end this season without Champions League football despite going so close to clinching a return to the top four.
The Gunners need to win and for Tottenham to lose before they can finish fourth on the last day of the league season.
Arsenal has reached this height despite not starting this campaign well, but they might settle for Europa League football, eventually.
Considering how close they have come, fans would be disappointed if they don’t finish inside the top four, but ESPN claims the club has overachieved.
The report claims they didn’t expect to make the top four by the end of this season when it started.
This means failure to return to the UCL will change nothing about the club’s long-term plans.
If they secure a top-four finish, they might have to plan differently, but they will not be disappointed if Mikel Arteta’s men fall short.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This has been a good season for us and a top-four finish would be a very nice bonus.
We have made so much progress despite competing against clubs with better players and squad depth.
We need to build on our finish to this campaign. Hopefully, Arteta will get the backing he needs in the transfer market.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Very hard to convince some to look at it this way.
Good luck 😉
We ended last season on 61 points and in 8th place….If we input that points total into this seasons table take a guess where we would finish…5th! So what does this tell us? It clearly shows that our competitors have had a bad season more than we’ve had a good one.
We’ve lost the same amount of games as last season, have a worse goal difference and conceded more goals this campaign with our “improved” defence. All of this while having less games than competitors.
We’ve got a few more points this season yes but after spending over 200 mil it’s really not what you can call progress.
I’m sorry but I fail to see “We have made so much progress” stated by the author
It tells me that we have had a better season than them and our competitors have gone backwards apart from Spurs. I’m not sure it is possible to dress it up any other way
I’m not surprised that the aim was the EL. Clearing out so many players in January when top 6 was highly achievable meant to me that the push for 4th with a trimmer squad was more fanciful than realistic. Didn’t stop me being mortified by how it’s turned out though
Yes I agree Sue, our competitors have gone backwards and we have progressed by very little if anything (this season anyway).
My concern is Conte seems to be having more and more influence + he’ll have a proper transfer window under his belt by next season.
Man U will likely be much improved under Erik although I hope this isn’t the case.
Leicester have had some big players out that will be back next season.
Newcastle a complete unknown at the moment, more likely a threat in 2-3 years I hope.
My point being we won’t be as lucky as we were this season with our competitors unlikely to all have as bad a season as they have had again.
I fail to understand you PJ-SA.
Yes last season Arsenal got 61 points, which last season saw us in 8th.
This season, we have 66 (now) which last season would have seen us end in 5th.
If we beat Everton, we end on 69 points. Last season Liverpool finished THIRD with 69 points.
Can you please explain your point, please!