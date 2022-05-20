Arsenal has met their expectations for this campaign claims report

Arsenal could end this season without Champions League football despite going so close to clinching a return to the top four.

The Gunners need to win and for Tottenham to lose before they can finish fourth on the last day of the league season.

Arsenal has reached this height despite not starting this campaign well, but they might settle for Europa League football, eventually.

Considering how close they have come, fans would be disappointed if they don’t finish inside the top four, but ESPN claims the club has overachieved.

The report claims they didn’t expect to make the top four by the end of this season when it started.

This means failure to return to the UCL will change nothing about the club’s long-term plans.

If they secure a top-four finish, they might have to plan differently, but they will not be disappointed if Mikel Arteta’s men fall short.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a good season for us and a top-four finish would be a very nice bonus.

We have made so much progress despite competing against clubs with better players and squad depth.

We need to build on our finish to this campaign. Hopefully, Arteta will get the backing he needs in the transfer market.