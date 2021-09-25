Arsenal has more problems as Tottenham welcomes back key player

Arsenal has been handed a minor worry after Lucas Moura returned to Tottenham training and could now feature in the North London Derby tomorrow.

The Brazilian has missed matches against Chelsea and Wolves for the Lilywhites.

He is one of Nuno Espirito Santo’s key men in this campaign and was instrumental as they opened the season with three straight league wins.

They have failed to win the last two matches that he missed in normal time and he will no doubt look to lead them to a NLD victory on Sunday.

Speaking about the game, Nuno Santo claims that Moura is back fit which is good news for them, but they will be without Steven Bergwijn for the fixture.

The Dutchman suffered an injury against Rennes in the Europa Conference League and it has kept him out of action since then.

‘It’s a special game, a different game,’ Nuno said at his pre-match press conference via The Daily Mail.

‘It’s a very important derby and we have to be ready for it.

‘We have a session tomorrow (Saturday) to prepare and then we make the decisions. We have Lucas back which is good news so let’s try to make and prepare the game. It’s a different game. We must feel it.

‘Stevie is not OK, Sess (Ryan Sessegnon) also, but the good news is that Lucas was able to join the group.’

Arsenal has returned to form just in time for this game and they will be keen to earn the bragging rights after 90 minutes.