Arsenal has new competition in their bid to land Chelsea winger Willian

Italian giants Juventus have apparently joined the race for Arsenal summer target Willian.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and he is struggling to agree on a new deal with the Blues.

He has been offered a two years deal to remain with the West London side, however, he wants a three-year deal and this has been a cause of problems between his camp and the club.

Reports in Italy via TuttoSport has claimed that Arsenal would love to take him across town in a similar move that saw David Luiz join the Gunners in the summer.

However, the competition for Willian’s future is fierce with teams around Europe also keen to take him on and one of those teams is said to be Juventus.

Juve has developed a reputation for poaching some of Europe’s best free agents in recent seasons and they have taken some of the Premier League’s top stars in the past.

Emre Can and Aaron Ramsey have both run down their deals to join the Old Ladies and the same report is claiming that Willian could be the next.

Willian has, however, hinted that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League and that could play to the advantage of Arsenal.