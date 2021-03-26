Arsenal has no chance of keeping Odegaard permanently

Having had a fantastic time on the books of Arsenal since he joined them on loan for the rest of this season, Martin Odegaard is the player to sign for most of the club’s fans.

When he first joined, several people doubted what he could do in just six months and he has proven his doubters wrong.

His recent performance in the 3-3 draw against West Ham has seen even more calls for Arsenal to make his transfer permanent.

It is an endeavour that the Gunners want to embark on, but Marca says that idea is dead on arrival.

It says that Real Madrid isn’t considering selling the midfielder now and he will absolutely return to the Spanish capital at the end of this season.

The midfielder has enjoyed more playing time in London than he did in the first half of the campaign in Spain and he should prefer an Arsenal stay.

But the report adds that he is determined to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu and he isn’t thinking about an extended stay at Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners can try to sign him on loan for another season if they cannot get him on a permanent transfer.