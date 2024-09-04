Arsenal has no hopes of offloading Tierney despite some windows still open

Arsenal did a commendable job offloading some of their players during the transfer window. They even had the opportunity to send Reiss Nelson out on loan just as the window was closing.

Nelson moved to Fulham to make room for Raheem Sterling’s arrival, joining Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe in leaving the Emirates.

Despite these departures, Arsenal remains one of the Premier League teams to watch, although they still have a few unwanted players on their roster.

One player they would have preferred to sell before the transfer window closed is Kieran Tierney.

The left-back has been out of the club’s plans for some time and spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad.

However, an injury he sustained during Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign has kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.

According to a report by Football London, Tierney is now set to remain at Arsenal. Although the Turkish transfer window is still open, no club from Turkey has shown serious interest in signing him.

Tierney’s stock has fallen over the last few seasons, and we hope the defender will recover from his injury and leave in January.

