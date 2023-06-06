Arsenal has no plans to sell youngster as he returns from loan spell

Marcelo Flores embarked on a surprising journey last season when he departed the Emirates to seek valuable first-team experience in the Spanish second division, joining Real Oviedo on loan.

His time at Real Oviedo was not without its challenges, as the talented youngster did not receive as many opportunities on the field as he and Arsenal had hoped for.

Nevertheless, despite the setbacks, Arsenal remains firmly committed to Marcelo’s development, as he still has two more seasons remaining on his current contract.

Upon his return to the club, recent reports from La Media Titular affirm that Arsenal has no intentions of permanently parting ways with the young talent, as they continue to have unwavering faith in his potential.

While there is a possibility that Marcelo might be sent out on loan again in the upcoming campaign, the club’s primary objective remains his long-term growth and success, and they have no plans to offload him permanently.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores made a bold step to leave the club on loan at such a young age. The loan spell may not have been very successful, but the youngster has the potential to do great on our book in the future.

We expect a lot from him. Hopefully, he can secure another loan move away from the club and become an even better player.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…