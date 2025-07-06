Arsenal has no problems paying big to add benchwarmer to their squad

Arsenal continues to pursue a deal for Rodrygo, despite increased competition from Al Nassr, who have now joined the race to sign the winger. The Real Madrid star appears to be edging closer to a departure from the Spanish club, following a drop in his standing within the squad under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo has been a significant figure at Real Madrid over the past few seasons and contributed to several important moments for the team. However, since Alonso’s appointment, his involvement has decreased notably. The attacker had hoped that the managerial change would provide him with more opportunities, but that has not materialised. He has found himself spending more time on the bench, particularly during Madrid’s recent campaign in the Club World Cup.

Rodrygo’s Role at Madrid Continues to Diminish

Despite his proven talent and previous contributions, Rodrygo has seen his role reduced. Madrid’s progress in international competition has not included regular appearances for the winger, and this has intensified speculation regarding his future. It now appears increasingly likely that the club will listen to offers, although they are expected to demand a substantial fee for his transfer.

Although Rodrygo has not been a regular starter in recent weeks, Real Madrid is not known for allowing key players to leave for modest fees. The expectation is that any interested party will need to meet a significant valuation if they hope to sign the Brazilian attacker.

Arsenal Still Confident Despite Competition

According to AS, Arsenal remain undeterred by both the competition and the high cost associated with signing Rodrygo. The report claims that Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to invest heavily to secure his services, recognising the value he could bring to their squad. While the presence of Al Nassr complicates matters, the Gunners are reportedly confident that their project and Premier League status could make them an attractive destination.

If Arsenal are able to meet Madrid’s asking price, the deal may move forward in the coming weeks. Real Madrid rarely part with players easily, and when they do, the financial demands are typically considerable. However, Arsenal’s continued interest suggests that they remain committed to strengthening their attacking options with top-level talent.

