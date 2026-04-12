Arsenal has no problems selling one of their players to Man Utd

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Myles Lewis Skelly as the young defender continues to struggle for regular playing time at Arsenal. The Englishman has found opportunities limited since the start of the season, with Riccardo Calafiori currently ahead of him in the pecking order, resulting in only a handful of starts for the Gunners.
Despite his lack of minutes, Lewis Skelly remains highly regarded both within Arsenal and across the Premier League. His potential has not gone unnoticed, and Manchester United have shown a growing interest in acquiring emerging talent from their rivals.
Manchester United’s Interest
The Red Devils are understood to be open to further additions of this nature should the right opportunity arise. According to Mirror Sport, Arsenal would be willing to sanction a move for Lewis Skelly to Manchester United, provided their valuation is met.
Although the two clubs are fierce rivals and rarely engage in direct transfer dealings, the report suggests that Arsenal’s primary concern is securing an appropriate fee. The club are not inclined to reject a financially beneficial offer purely based on the buying club’s identity.
This pragmatic approach reflects a broader strategy focused on maximising value, even if it involves strengthening a competitor.
A Potential Win for All Parties
From the player’s perspective, a move could offer a clearer pathway to regular first-team football. Lewis Skelly is reportedly open to the transfer, recognising the opportunity it presents for his development. At Manchester United, he could emerge as a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, who is widely considered to be approaching the latter stages of his career.
For Arsenal, the deal would represent a significant financial gain, with any transfer fee effectively constituting pure profit. Meanwhile, Manchester United would secure a promising young defender capable of contributing both immediately and in the future, making the potential agreement beneficial for all involved.
Tbh, he’s not really done much to convince anyone that he’s a starter. Been quite average all season. He does have flashed of brilliance though. Such a shame. On another note, that image of a city fan pretending to drink from an Arsenal bottle whilst City thumping Chelsea by three goals is enough to get the blood boiling 😡. I just don’t see us getting a positive result there 🫣. For now, I will stay upbeat and put trust in the squad!
Results summary for next Sunday ……….
Rodri— Dorku Saka/? ———– Zubie
I I I I
I Cherki — Halaand >-< Goekeres —Odegaard/Havertz I
I I I I
Silva —Semenya Martielli ————Rice
Meanwhile, our name is floating in connection with yet excellent reinforcements in defense!!
I think we have to look at the way he has been handled. He hasn’t deserved to be treated like Tierney was. His confidence is shot. A young kid, who needs to get away, to show what he can do. I think someone will get a very good player. If he is handled right.
@Reggie
RealTalk…👍🏾