Arsenal has not been serious about signing Brazilian midfielder lately, here is why

Arsenal was keen on Danilo of Palmeiras at the start of this season and even had a deadline day bid for him rejected by his current employers.

The midfielder was one of the finest players in the Brazilian top flight last season and Arsenal was expected to sign him in January when the European transfer window reopens.

But they have cooled their interest in him in recent weeks, suggesting they probably will not bother to sign him when a new chance presents itself.

Reports in Brazil via Metro Sport have now revealed why Mikel Arteta’s side is no longer very keen to move for him even if he is offered to them.

The report claims the midfielder’s failure to make the Brazilian squad for the World Cup and his poor form towards the end of their season has prompted Arsenal to rethink their interest.

Secondly, they have to prioritise an attacking signing now that Gabriel Jesus is injured and will be sidelined for a while.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Danilo did well when we wanted to add him to our squad, but sometimes players do not get a second chance to join a top club like Arsenal.

This could be a clear sign that we will no longer consider a move for Danilo at this time unless he proves again that he is too good to be ignored.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Pat is typing