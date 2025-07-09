Arsenal has not officially ended talks to sign Bundesliga star

Arsenal have concentrated their efforts on securing Viktor Gyokeres during this transfer window as they narrow down their options for a new striker. The Swedish forward has become the primary target as the club aims to strengthen their frontline ahead of the new season.

Previously, Benjamin Sesko was the other striker under consideration. Arsenal engaged in advanced talks with Sesko’s club, RB Leipzig, reflecting the seriousness of their intent to reinforce their attacking options. The Slovenian youngster has been in excellent form and is regarded as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising talents.

From Interest in Sesko to Commitment to Gyokeres

Twelve months ago, Sesko was the player most expected to join Arsenal’s ranks, with many anticipating his arrival. His impressive performances in Germany have only heightened expectations. However, as the Gunners begin pre-season preparations, they have made a strategic decision to focus on signing Gyokeres instead.

This choice signals an end to their pursuit of Sesko, at least publicly. Nevertheless, according to a report on Team Talk, Arsenal have not officially informed RB Leipzig that Sesko is no longer a target. The door remains open for negotiations should circumstances change, keeping options available for the club.

The Importance of Swift Resolution

Finalising the signing of a striker early in the summer is crucial for Arsenal’s campaign. The sooner they complete this transfer, the better prepared the squad will be for the challenges ahead. Integrating a new forward into the team well before the season begins will allow for greater cohesion and tactical flexibility.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal’s priority is clear. They are determined to conclude their business efficiently to ensure their attacking line is strengthened and ready to compete at the highest level.

