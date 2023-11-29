Arsenal has not received an offer for Ramsdale amidst transfer rumours

There have been numerous rumours regarding the future of Aaron Ramsdale since he lost his position as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper. Despite performing well last season, Ramsdale has been relegated to the role of second choice following the arrival of David Raya.

Raya has been selected as the new number one, and Ramsdale’s recent performance against Brentford did not provide much assurance. Consequently, speculation has increased about Ramsdale potentially leaving, with reports linking him to various clubs, including Chelsea and Wolves.

However, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal has not received any offers for their former number one, despite the ongoing transfer rumours. The report suggests that this situation suits Arsenal, as they are not currently looking to offload Ramsdale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a fine goalkeeper, and keeping him in our squad for now makes sense.

He is one of the top players in the group and our second choice, so we cannot allow him to leave in midseason.

In the summer, we could consider his departure and ensure we replace him with a another goalkeeper.

