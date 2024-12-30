Arsenal has now been offered the chance to beat Man Utd to Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has reportedly joined the race to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani as they explore options to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window. The Gunners are in strong form in the Premier League, but they still find themselves trailing league leaders Liverpool as 2024 nears its conclusion. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on bolstering his squad to bridge that gap and mount a serious title challenge in the second half of the season.
Since joining PSG Muani has struggled to replicate the form that made him a star at Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite his immense potential and flashes of brilliance, the French international has failed to meet expectations in Paris, leading PSG to reportedly make him available for transfer in January. According to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, Muani has been offered to Arsenal, allowing the Gunners to consider signing the forward.
Arsenal’s interest in Kolo Muani aligns with their strategy of adding attacking reinforcements to the squad. The Gunners’ front line has been heavily reliant on Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, and adding a versatile forward like Muani could provide more depth and flexibility. However, Arsenal will face competition for his signature, with Manchester United also heavily linked with the player.
PSG’s willingness to offload Muani could make this a feasible move, but it does come with risks. The striker’s underwhelming performances in Ligue 1 raise questions about whether he can adapt to Arsenal’s system and the demands of the Premier League. However, some believe a change of environment and a manager like Mikel Arteta, known for developing players, could revive Muani’s confidence and form.
The next few weeks will be crucial as Arsenal assesses whether the Frenchman fits their plans. While his availability provides an intriguing option, the Gunners must ensure that any midseason signing is the right fit for their ambitions and style of play.
