Arsenal has now contacted Real Madrid about their attacker

Arsenal is intensifying its interest in Endrick, who has been impressing during his loan spell at Olympique Lyon from Real Madrid since the start of 2026. The young forward has used the opportunity to gain valuable playing time and has delivered a series of strong performances in France.

After experiencing a period of limited involvement at Real Madrid, Endrick opted for a temporary move to secure regular minutes on the pitch. That decision has proven beneficial, allowing him to rediscover form and confidence while showcasing his attacking qualities.

Arsenal Monitor Attacking Reinforcement

Arsenal are now closely following his progress, viewing him as a player capable of strengthening their attacking options. The club are expected to make adjustments to their forward line, and Endrick has emerged as a potential target as part of that process.

His performances in Ligue 1 have reinforced Arsenal’s belief in his ability to contribute at a high level. As they plan for the future, the Gunners are keen to add players who can elevate the overall quality of the squad.

With the player eager to establish clarity over his long-term future, the situation has attracted increasing attention as the season progresses.

Real Madrid Position and Ongoing Talks

Real Madrid continues to regard Endrick as an important part of their long-term plans, having invested significantly to bring him to Europe. Despite this, interest from Arsenal has prompted discussions regarding his availability.

As reported by Football365, Arsenal have made contact with the Spanish club to explore the conditions required to complete a potential transfer. The report indicates that they are prepared to offer a substantial fee to secure his signature.

The coming months are likely to be decisive, as all parties consider their options. Arsenal will aim to build on their interest and determine whether a deal can be reached, while Real Madrid must weigh their commitment to the player against growing external interest.