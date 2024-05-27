Arsenal has now held initial talks over signing their teenage target

Arsenal is stepping up its interest in Rennes’ teenage star Désiré Doué after adding him to their transfer wishlist.

The Gunners have followed the French youngster for some time and believe he has significant potential.

He is the latest talent being groomed by the French club, which also developed Jérémy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga.

Arsenal missed out on both stars and is now eager to win the race for Doué.

Several teams are following the 18-year-old, who has already proven to be a reliable first-team player.

Mikel Arteta likes to give chances to young players, and Arsenal hopes this will help convince Doué to join them.

Despite knowing the competition is tough, they have moved ahead with talks with his representatives, and an exclusive report on Caught Offside says they are one of the clubs that have contacted the youngster’s entourage.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Doue is clearly one of the finest talents around the continent and he will soon become a household name.

If we want to win the race for his signature, we need to get serious and act as fast as possible.

Several clubs are also speaking to his entourage, so we have to try to get an agreement as fast as possible.

