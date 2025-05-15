Arsenal has now narrowed down its striker search to two players

Arsenal have been linked with more than five strikers since last season, and several new names have emerged in recent months as the club explores its options ahead of the summer transfer window. With a clear need to reinforce the attacking line, speculation continues to grow regarding who the Gunners will eventually bring in.
Supporters are eager to see the arrival of top-level talent, and there is a strong appetite for the club to make a significant addition in the striker position. However, given the financial demands associated with signing elite forwards, it is likely that Arsenal will secure only one new striker this summer.
Arsenal Narrow Their Options
Despite the ongoing speculation, Arsenal appear to be moving closer to a decision. As reported by the Daily Mail, the club have now narrowed their shortlist to two priority targets. According to the report, Arsenal intend to focus their efforts in the coming weeks on finalising a move for either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.
Sesko had been the club’s primary target during the previous summer, reflecting the high regard in which he is held by the Arsenal hierarchy. However, Gyökeres has delivered an outstanding season, drawing considerable attention with his goal-scoring prowess. The club are now set to make a final decision between the two, aiming to secure a signing as early in the transfer window as possible.
Weighing Up the Striker Choices
Both Gyokeres and Sesko are widely regarded as high-quality strikers, and either player could bring significant value to the Arsenal squad. Gyokeres, in particular, has been noted for his physical presence and consistent goal threat, attributes that could offer immediate impact. Sesko, while younger, remains a player of immense potential and long-term value.
Ultimately, the final decision will depend on various factors, including transfer fees, player availability and the club’s long-term strategy. While both strikers present strong cases, many would argue that Gyökeres, with his greater experience, might be the more suitable option to lead the line as Arsenal push to challenge at the highest level next season.
_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…
At this point, I would prefer Osimhen. I think he’s the right profile for arsenal. I hope we get it right.
Had it been possible, I wish Arsenal would sign both Gyokeres and Sesko. Gyokeres should be be man. May Arsenal snap him up the soonest possible.
Just don’t think Gyokeres is good enough for the PL.
While I think Osimhen is, I would not get him either, just think the PLA with his injury re I’d would be to hard for him
Sesko, not enough experience, but he along with Delap would be my choice
Gyokeres is current top striker, sesko is for future
Frustratingly, there seems to be a real shortage of top-class strikers in the current market. I wonder why this is, as we still see an abundance of available players in every other position.
Perhaps the striker gap pertains to statistics. Statistics are very stubborn things. They provide context in the form of fact, yet offer zero guarantee of success post transfer. Strikers are judged on stats more than anyone else, yet these stats are often poor indications of how someone will do in a new city, in a new system, at a more prestigious club. I try not to read too far into them.
For this reason, I would like to see us recruit a South American striker in the mold of a Lautaro Martinez/Carlos Tevez/Julian Alvarez/Sergio Aguero. Not only were they all discovered in the Argentine first division, but they all possess the ability to be extremely technical while also bringing a tenacious physicality to the game, which are two things Arteta looks for in terms of connecting play and pressing without the ball. Teams took a moderate risk in recruiting the aforementioned youngsters over to Europe and it seriously paid off.
I would love for us to uncover a gem for this position, but you can’t do that if you don’t take a chance.
Sidenote, very sad to see Mike Biereth lighting it up everywhere he goes. We only made 4 million off of him and never gave him so much as a sniff.
@SarsfieldNY
Big ups for the Biereth shoutout. He showed he was a better talent than both Eddie and Nelson, who were both given extended contracts as well as paydays, yet still failed to impress. I hope he continues to improve and move on to bigger and better.
Excellent post Sarsfield.
Lautaro Martinez would be my preferred choice too. The Invincible’s were Invincible not on Henry’s goals, but his incessant pressing.
Finding the next LM or Aguero for ourselves, rather than paying Brighton £100M after just 34 prem games, even better still.
And you picked up on how a player fits a system, being the most important consideration in this decision. Running brilliantly at Kempton means little when rocking up at Cheltenham on chilly spring day. Berta excitedly bought Felix for £113M, but he couldn’t be shoehorned to fit Athletics’s system at all once he got there, we need to be awake to this as we sign our Marquee number 9.
There’s Apples, Pears, Oranges and Lemons – and horses choose to eat different ones depending which course they are at. Though I would feed mine brandy-snaps.
I don’t know if this helps at all.
I prefer osimhen he is a strong guy
I prefer osimhen he is a strong guy and he will be good in epl
I did like sesko, Gyokeres or Isak, that is three striker i prefer.