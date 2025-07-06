Arsenal has officially abandoned their move for Bundesliga star

Arsenal has left RB Leipzig without a buyer for Benjamin Sesko as they focus on completing a move for Viktor Gyokeres in this transfer window.

The Gunners had been in talks to sign both strikers, but it was always expected that they would choose only one. With both Sporting Club and Leipzig demanding similar transfer fees, Arsenal faced a difficult decision in selecting their preferred forward.

Arsenal make their choice

After weeks of negotiations and internal discussions, Arsenal has now opted to prioritise a deal for Gyokeres instead of Sesko. This shift in direction has left the Slovenian striker in limbo at his current club, with no other suitors currently prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation.

According to Sports Bild, Arsenal’s decision to move away from Sesko and focus entirely on signing Gyokeres has resulted in the player being left without an imminent transfer opportunity. The report notes that Sesko had been seen as one of the most exciting young strikers available and was a serious option for Mikel Arteta.

Sesko faces another season in Germany

Despite being highly rated, Arsenal were unable to make sufficient progress in talks with either Sesko’s representatives or RB Leipzig. With discussions stalling and no clear path forward, the Gunners have turned their full attention to completing the Gyokeres deal.

As a result, Sesko is now expected to remain at Leipzig for another campaign, a situation that may be frustrating given that Arsenal had shown strong interest in signing him 12 months ago. At that time, a move did not materialise, and the current window has brought a similar outcome.

Sesko and Gyokeres are both recognised as talented forwards with the potential to make a significant impact. However, with only one striker likely to be added to the squad, Arsenal have made their selection and are pushing ahead to secure the signing of Gyokeres, who they believe is the right choice to lead their attack.

