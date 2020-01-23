Arsenal has one ace up its sleeve as they try to hang on to Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s loyalty bonus may stop him from leaving Arsenal.
Arsenal has faced the fear of losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for much of this season.
The club’s poor season has been revealed as a reason that the Gabonese attacker may look for a move away as he looks to win more trophies, however, the Gunners may have secured his loyalty with a clause in his current deal.
As revealed by Der Spiegel per the Star, Aubameyang has several bonuses remarkably totalling £18.2 million.
Among those bonuses in a ‘loyalty bonus’ that is paid to him in instalments and totals £15.15 million.
This money can only be paid to him in full if he is still at the club by the time his current deal concludes at the end of the 2020/2021 season.
Aubameyang is also on a winning bonus that sees him earn £50,000 for each Premier League win he starts, and he also gets £300,000 if he scores or assists 25 goals per season.
He scored 22 goals in the Premier League alone last season and he is set to score even more this season at his current rate.
These bonuses might be too much for the former Borussia Dortmund man to forfeit, even though Barcelona are reported to be interested in making a move for him.
These figures are mind-boggling, is it any wonder that the club is burdened with such a huge wage bill. However, it has to be said that if there is one Arsenal player that deserves those sort of incentives, it is Aubameyang.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ahaha! Aubameyang will get £300,000 for scoring or assisting 25 goals a season?! Then truly blessed is Mesut Treadmill, for thy earns the same amount EVERY WEEK for jogging around pretending to be closing down opponents he has no intention of battling!
Anyway, staying on topic, I don’t make it my business worrying whether or not some overpaid player will remain at the club or leave. I couldn’t care less if he stayed or left. Maybe we will stop this overreliance on a single player and others will step up.
Arsenal players should be paid no more than 3k per week
I’d sell him if the offer was right. 30 years old and we need funds to invest. we could turn him into 3 quality players.
Give Martinelli a 10 years improved contract. He is a good replacement though the two together can move us forward seriously.
But does Auba still want to leave? I pray not.
Abba deserves this sort of bonus, he’s been excellent for this club, just hope player around him will chip in with goals and I think that will happen once we have a more balanced side, with a few more fighting spirited signings joining. We need a regular goal scoring midfield, let’s hope that cm happen. We have been very unlucky this season, what with var not going our again many occasions this season \ four that would have have us the win, that’s eight points, plus injuries galor.hopefully bellerin getting back to near his best again will! Help us move up that table.
As I have always stated, nobody knows what any single players contract consists of and this proves it completely.
Just look at QD’s assumption that the 350k reported salary for Ozil doesn’t have the same kind of bonus structure in it…such nievity is unbelievable.
stevo, would love to see your team, tbat consists of players earning £3,000 a week and challenging for the CL, Premiership etc etc…please enlighten us!!!
Barca is the funniest club ever, you want to loan our best player who also happens to be our captain who also happens to be the league highest goalscorer last season.