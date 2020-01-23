Arsenal has one ace up its sleeve as they try to hang on to Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s loyalty bonus may stop him from leaving Arsenal.

Arsenal has faced the fear of losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for much of this season.

The club’s poor season has been revealed as a reason that the Gabonese attacker may look for a move away as he looks to win more trophies, however, the Gunners may have secured his loyalty with a clause in his current deal.

As revealed by Der Spiegel per the Star, Aubameyang has several bonuses remarkably totalling £18.2 million.

Among those bonuses in a ‘loyalty bonus’ that is paid to him in instalments and totals £15.15 million.

This money can only be paid to him in full if he is still at the club by the time his current deal concludes at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Aubameyang is also on a winning bonus that sees him earn £50,000 for each Premier League win he starts, and he also gets £300,000 if he scores or assists 25 goals per season.

He scored 22 goals in the Premier League alone last season and he is set to score even more this season at his current rate.

These bonuses might be too much for the former Borussia Dortmund man to forfeit, even though Barcelona are reported to be interested in making a move for him.

These figures are mind-boggling, is it any wonder that the club is burdened with such a huge wage bill. However, it has to be said that if there is one Arsenal player that deserves those sort of incentives, it is Aubameyang.