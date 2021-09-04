Arsenal has one of the lowest squad depths in the top six despite spending big

Arsenal has the joint poorest squad depth in the Premier League top six despite splashing out £150m on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga.
The Gunners finished last season outside the European places after missing out on the top seven spots on the league table.
This prompted them to splash the cash in the just-closed transfer window. However, it seems they still haven’t got a squad that can compete with those of their rivals for European football.
The likes of Manchester City added just Jack Grealish for £100m, with Chelsea also spending close to that amount to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.
The Daily Mail has rated the squads of every top-six club and looked at how they compare after they finished their transfer business and the report rates Arsenal 5/10 in terms of squad depth.
Manchester United added Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad and the report claims they now have the most squad depth among the top six.
Tottenham added the likes of Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil to their squad, but the report claims that they also ranked just 5/10, like their north London rivals.
Despite their poor ranking, Arsenal fans will pray their new signings get them off the foot of the league table when club football returns next weekend.
I am hugely shocked that you mentioned Arsenal when talking about top six. Arsenal is good at the bottom, what you sow is what you reap. Arsenal have cultivated the habit of letting good players to go and replacing them with a downgrade.
How can Arsenal have good bench when they don’t have good organisation. Sending Siba on loan and bought Ben White for 50m pounds.
Is Ben White better than Saliba? Is Lakonda better than Guindozi?
Arsenal is going down to championship.
Edu is unqualified, Arteta is unqualified and inexperienced. The quality of players are mediocre.
To be fair Saliba hasn’t played 1 min in the PL. So we don’t know how good he is.
But getting White for £50 million was a bad move as we could have used the money to improve our attack