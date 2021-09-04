Arsenal has one of the lowest squad depths in the top six despite spending big

Arsenal has the joint poorest squad depth in the Premier League top six despite splashing out £150m on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners finished last season outside the European places after missing out on the top seven spots on the league table.

This prompted them to splash the cash in the just-closed transfer window. However, it seems they still haven’t got a squad that can compete with those of their rivals for European football.

The likes of Manchester City added just Jack Grealish for £100m, with Chelsea also spending close to that amount to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Mail has rated the squads of every top-six club and looked at how they compare after they finished their transfer business and the report rates Arsenal 5/10 in terms of squad depth.

Manchester United added Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad and the report claims they now have the most squad depth among the top six.

Tottenham added the likes of Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil to their squad, but the report claims that they also ranked just 5/10, like their north London rivals.

Despite their poor ranking, Arsenal fans will pray their new signings get them off the foot of the league table when club football returns next weekend.