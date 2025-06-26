Arsenal has only just reached out to the entourage of key target

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres for several months as they aim to strengthen their attacking options during the current transfer window. The Swedish striker has developed into one of the most prolific forwards in world football over the past two seasons and has impressed consistently for Sporting Club following his move there.
His performances have made him a standout player, and with strong returns over successive campaigns, it now appears both he and his club agree that the time may be right for a new challenge. Gyokeres is widely expected to leave Sporting, and Arsenal are one of the clubs reportedly keen on securing his services.
Arsenal Make Late Contact With Gyokeres’ Representatives
While speculation has been ongoing, it seems that concrete progress on a deal has only recently begun. According to Caught Offside, a source has indicated that Arsenal only made serious contact with Gyokeres’ entourage four days ago. This suggests that, contrary to earlier reports, the Gunners’ pursuit is still in its early stages.
The report also notes that Arsenal have simply requested the conditions necessary to complete a transfer and have not yet advanced to the stage of formal negotiations. This comes amidst suggestions of frustration on the part of the Gunners regarding their efforts to sign another target, Benjamin Sesko.
Uncertainty Remains Over Final Striker Target
Although some outlets have reported that Sporting rejected an initial offer from Arsenal, there has been no official confirmation from either club. What is clear is that Arsenal remain determined to bring in a striker who suits their project and fits within their financial parameters.
Ultimately, Arsenal will aim to sign the player who they believe offers the best balance of quality and affordability as they look to build on last season’s progress.
Can’t wait for all the doom laden comments about how useless our recruitment team is, haha.
Reading between the lines of this though, if accurate, what’s been delaying an actual approach to his management, is the refusal of Sporting’s new president to entertain discussions based on numbers Gyokeres thought he had agreed with the previous regime.
Edu and his team did a marvellous work in recruitment in the early stages of there career at Arsenal that saw us getting the likes of Saliba, Martinelli and Partey. Arteta will ride on top of that to climb up and start making his own unnecessary demands in terms of recruitment of players. Edu couldn’t take it. He angrily resigned. Only for Arteta to push our toothless executives into bringing a stooge like Berta for him to continue in his poor recruitment excersise. Most of our recent poor purchases were from Arteta. Edu saud he jumped him as a Sporting Director and met with the executives, to buy his own players. Arsenal cannot even recoup what they spent on those players!
Arteta doesn’t like prolific strikers. You scare him a lot when you score plenty goals as a striker. Aubameyang was pushed out, same as our prolific youngster, Chido Obi.
He is doing everything to frustrate highly prolific Gyokeres, in preference for Sesko who scored 14 and 13 Bundesliga goals respectively, in the last two seasons. It may interest you to know that no striker under Arteta has ever scored 20 league goals since he entered Arsenal except Aubameyang who have scored most of the goals before his arrival. He later chased him out.
Honestly speaking, I don’t see a bright future with Arteta.
Amos Promise, what sort of message would it have sent to the rest of the squad if a player (Aubameyang) was allowed to stay after consistently break the clubs rules ? He had to go.
As for Obi-Martin, there wasn’t a lot the club could do, apart from offering him more than the £30,000k Man Utd offered him. He couldn’t sign a professional contract with us as you have to be 17 to sign one. He was only 15 or 16 when he left.
Where you there with them, assumption, Stop lying. Berta should be held responsible not Arteta..he is the Boss