Arsenal has only just reached out to the entourage of key target

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres for several months as they aim to strengthen their attacking options during the current transfer window. The Swedish striker has developed into one of the most prolific forwards in world football over the past two seasons and has impressed consistently for Sporting Club following his move there.

His performances have made him a standout player, and with strong returns over successive campaigns, it now appears both he and his club agree that the time may be right for a new challenge. Gyokeres is widely expected to leave Sporting, and Arsenal are one of the clubs reportedly keen on securing his services.

Arsenal Make Late Contact With Gyokeres’ Representatives

While speculation has been ongoing, it seems that concrete progress on a deal has only recently begun. According to Caught Offside, a source has indicated that Arsenal only made serious contact with Gyokeres’ entourage four days ago. This suggests that, contrary to earlier reports, the Gunners’ pursuit is still in its early stages.

The report also notes that Arsenal have simply requested the conditions necessary to complete a transfer and have not yet advanced to the stage of formal negotiations. This comes amidst suggestions of frustration on the part of the Gunners regarding their efforts to sign another target, Benjamin Sesko.

Uncertainty Remains Over Final Striker Target

Although some outlets have reported that Sporting rejected an initial offer from Arsenal, there has been no official confirmation from either club. What is clear is that Arsenal remain determined to bring in a striker who suits their project and fits within their financial parameters.

Ultimately, Arsenal will aim to sign the player who they believe offers the best balance of quality and affordability as they look to build on last season’s progress.

