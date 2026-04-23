Arsenal has opened talks to add creative Real Madrid star to their squad

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to return to Real Madrid in search of another creative midfielder after benefitting greatly from former Los Blancos signing Martin Odegaard’s influence.

The Gunners remain among the leading sides in the country and continue to impress with the quality available in their first-team squad. This campaign could yet end their long wait for another league title, with several key players contributing consistently in an important season.

Arsenal Eye Fresh Midfield Quality

Even with their current progress, Arsenal are said to be determined to strengthen further and add more quality to the squad. According to Give Me Sport, Arda Guler has now emerged as a serious target for the Gunners.

The same report states that Arsenal have already opened talks with Real Madrid regarding a move for the Turkish midfielder. Guler is believed to have long impressed Mikel Arteta, who is keen to bring more creativity and technical quality into his squad.

Arteta has overseen significant progress at Arsenal and appears eager to continue building a team capable of competing at the highest level. Adding another gifted midfielder would further increase competition for places and provide greater depth across the campaign.

Andrea Berta is also said to be working on the proposed move in an effort to ensure Arteta secures his preferred target before next season begins. Arsenal’s recruitment plans suggest they are not prepared to stand still despite their current success.

Guler’s Situation At Madrid

Guler is understood to be happy in Madrid and has recently enjoyed increased game time under Alvaro Arbeloa. Those opportunities have helped him show his talent and could strengthen Real Madrid’s desire to keep him at the club.

However, there remains uncertainty over the long-term managerial situation, and Arbeloa is not expected to remain in charge permanently. That could influence Guler’s thinking if his role becomes less certain in the future.

Arsenal will hope that any doubts over his prospects in Spain could open the door for negotiations. A player of Guler’s ability would represent another ambitious signing as the club looks to remain among the strongest teams in English football.