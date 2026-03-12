Arsenal has opened talks to sign Bundesliga defender

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba and have begun discussions about bringing him to the club during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners strengthened their squad at the start of the current season by adding several high-quality players, moves that have contributed significantly to their strong performances across multiple competitions. Those additions have helped Arsenal maintain consistency and competitiveness as the campaign has progressed.

With the team still competing for major honours, Arsenal remain in contention to complete a remarkable quadruple by the end of the season. While achieving that milestone would represent a historic accomplishment, the club’s focus on long-term planning suggests they will continue to improve the squad regardless of the outcome.

Arsenal Considering Defensive Reinforcements

Despite their impressive form this season, Arsenal are expected to review their squad in the summer and make further adjustments where necessary. One area that could see changes is the defensive line.

There have been reports suggesting that Ben White may depart at the end of the campaign. If that situation develops, Arsenal would need to secure a suitable replacement to maintain depth and quality in defence.

It is therefore not surprising that the club has been linked with Lukeba. The French defender has developed a reputation as one of the most promising players in his position in European football.

Lukeba Attracting Interest Across Europe

At 23, Lukeba has already attracted widespread attention due to his performances over the past few seasons. His composure, defensive awareness, and ability to perform at a high level have made him a standout player whenever he takes the field.

Because of his continued progress, Arsenal are aware that other clubs are likely to pursue him during the next transfer window. Acting early could therefore be important if they hope to secure his signature.

According to the Metro, Arsenal have already started talks as they attempt to move ahead of potential rivals and position themselves strongly in the race to sign the RB Leipzig defender ahead of the new season.