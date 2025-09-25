Arsenal has prepared an offer to add Serie A star to their squad

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a serious bid to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, as the Turkish midfielder continues to attract attention as one of the most promising talents in world football. The Gunners have been tracking his development for some time and are now ready to make a move to bring him to the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Proposed Offer

According to Radio Radio, Arsenal are willing to offer 60 million euros for Yildiz, with the potential inclusion of Leandro Trossard as part of the deal. Juventus currently regard the 20-year-old as untouchable, recognising his value to the squad, but Arsenal appear determined to test their resolve and see whether the Italian club would consider such an offer.

Yildiz has impressed during his time in Turin and is reportedly in discussions over an improved contract with Juventus. While he seems content at the club, his age and ambition suggest that a transfer is not out of the question in the near future. The midfielder wears the number 10 shirt, a clear indication of his importance to Juventus and the faith placed in him as a key creative force.

Potential Impact for Arsenal

Yildiz is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in world football, and his arrival at Arsenal would provide a significant boost to the squad. His technical ability, vision, and versatility could add considerable quality to Mikel Arteta’s midfield, offering creativity and dynamism in the final third.

Despite the challenges of persuading Juventus to part with such a prized asset, Arsenal’s willingness to submit a substantial offer demonstrates their ambition to secure elite young talent. Should the transfer be successful, Yildiz could become a cornerstone of the club’s future plans, enhancing their prospects in domestic and European competitions.

While negotiations may prove complex, the Gunners’ interest underscores their strategy of investing in emerging stars who have the potential to make an immediate and lasting impact on the team. For Arsenal, acquiring Yildiz would represent both a statement of intent and a significant step towards strengthening their squad for the seasons ahead.

