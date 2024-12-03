Arsenal has priced Juventus and Napoli out of a move for defender

Arsenal remains committed to retaining its squad depth as the season progresses, even for players who are not currently seeing significant game time. Among those seeking more minutes is Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s side since his arrival from Serie A. The situation has naturally attracted interest from several clubs, particularly in Italy, where Kiwior has a strong reputation.

Kiwior has reportedly garnered attention from Juventus and Napoli, two of Serie A’s biggest clubs. Both teams see the defender as a potential addition to strengthen their squads in January. However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal is unwilling to sanction a loan move for the player. Instead, the Gunners would consider letting Kiwior leave only on a permanent basis, provided they receive a satisfactory transfer fee.

This stance presents a significant hurdle for his Italian suitors, as both Juventus and Napoli reportedly lack the financial flexibility to secure Kiwior outright during the winter transfer window. As a result, both clubs are now exploring alternative options for defensive reinforcements, potentially closing the door on Kiwior’s short-term exit.

For Arsenal, maintaining depth is critical, especially as they navigate the pressures of a Premier League title race and other competitions. Kiwior may not be a first-choice option, but his presence in the squad offers valuable cover and ensures Arteta has reliable alternatives when rotation is necessary.

From a pragmatic standpoint, allowing Kiwior to leave only makes sense if Arsenal can secure a strong financial deal that facilitates reinvestment. Otherwise, retaining the Polish international until at least the end of the season aligns with the club’s ambitions to compete on multiple fronts while safeguarding against potential injuries or suspensions. The situation highlights Arsenal’s focus on long-term planning and immediate competitiveness.